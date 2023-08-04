MANSFIELD — Richland County Solid Waste is partnering with the Richland County Farm Bureau, and Richland Public Health to host the 2023 Tire Amnesty Day at the Richland County Fairgrounds.

The event will take place Aug. 26, from 8 a.m. to noon, (or until capacity is met) for Richland County residents. Proof of residency is required, with a limit of 10 tires (off the rim) per vehicle. Tires must be free of water/fluids.

Ag tires will also be accepted.

For more information, please call Richland County Solid Waste at 419-774-5861.