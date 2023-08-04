MANSFIELD — The Everson Fish Fry will be on Saturday, Aug. 12, from noon to 4 p.m. at Umadaop Community Outreach Center located at 215 Trimble Rd.

The menu will include fish or chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans, fried corn, dessert, and a drink. Proceeds from this event will go to support The Education Committee of NAACP Scholarship Fund.

Each year NAACP Mansfield provides deserving students with scholarships. The 2023 Scholarship recipient is Shyah Puckett, graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, chosen because she demonstrates “Excellence in Education.”

Puckett has volunteered at the Grace Episcopal Church in their food pantry for the past four years. In her spare time, Shyah writes poetry and loves to braid hair.

Puckett plans to pursue an education degree at the Mansfield Branch of The Ohio State University and hopes to become a middle school English teacher. Her goal is to earn her teaching degree and return to Mansfield City Schools to “give back to the community.”

Since 1909, the NAACP has fought for the rights and equal opportunities for people of color.

“Our goal is to assist as many students in advancing their education as possible,” organizers stated. “We hope that the community will come out to support education.”

Anyone interested in helping but cannot attend can send donations to the NAACP at P.O. Box 1044 Mansfield, Ohio 44902.

Volunteers are also sought. For questions, to volunteer or to give donations, contact Atris Everson at 630-846-0296.