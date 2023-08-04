Ellen Elizabeth Myers, age 84, passed away shortly after midnight on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Avita Health System-Ontario Hospital.

She was born December 20, 1938, in Ashland Boorhees Township, New Jersey, one of eleven children of the late Edna Ellen (Hoover) and Willis Leander Ritchey. On March 2, 1957, she married Richard Myers Sr. and they shared 58 years of marriage. Sadly, he passed away in May 2015. Ellen loved her family and kept a spotless home.

She is survived by two sons, Richard P. (Karen) Myers Jr. and James (Patty) Myers; seven grandchildren, Jenny Myers (Mitch), Richard P. (Amanda) Myers III, David Wayne (Tracy) Myers Jr., Ashley Myers (Jason Johnson), Matt (Stacey) Cooper, Joe (Kati) Cooper and Jamie Young; sixteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Fritz Hickman and Cynthia (Roger) Young; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, David W. Myers; four brothers, Lewis Hahn, James Ritchey, Jess (Helen) Ritchey and John (Zeretha) Ritchey; four sisters, Belvia Wise, Penny Steiner, Dot Miller and Helen Cyrus; and a brother-in-law, Mike Hickman.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park at a later date.

