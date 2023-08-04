BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 3 and 4.

Aug. 3

8:51 a.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding an unruly juvenile.

9:43 a.m. Officers took a report of an unlocked vehicle being entered overnight in the 1100 block of Lavina Ave.

10:20 a.m. Officers investigated a 3 vehicle, non-injury accident in the 200 block of N Sandusky Ave.

1:21 p.m. Officers assisted a person locating lost property in the 200 block of S Sandusky Ave.

2:09 p.m. A false alarm was reported in the 700 block of W Charles St.

3:20 p.m. Officers performed a search warrant with Crawford County Metrich in the area of Woodbine St.

3:28 p.m. Officers investigated an assault in the 400 block of E. Mansfield St.

3:35 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 900 block of Woodlawn Ave.

3:52 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with custody issues.

5:50 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of N. Sandusky Ave. and River St.

7:53p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 200 block of S. Lane St.

8:42 p.m. A motorist was given a written warning for their manner of driving in the area of N. Sandusky Ave. and Irving St.

8:58 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

9:27 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

Aug. 4

1:51 a.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station about a sibling.

2:32 a.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sandusky Ave. and Irving St.