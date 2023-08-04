BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 3 and 4.
Aug. 3
8:51 a.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding an unruly juvenile.
9:43 a.m. Officers took a report of an unlocked vehicle being entered overnight in the 1100 block of Lavina Ave.
10:20 a.m. Officers investigated a 3 vehicle, non-injury accident in the 200 block of N Sandusky Ave.
1:21 p.m. Officers assisted a person locating lost property in the 200 block of S Sandusky Ave.
2:09 p.m. A false alarm was reported in the 700 block of W Charles St.
3:20 p.m. Officers performed a search warrant with Crawford County Metrich in the area of Woodbine St.
3:28 p.m. Officers investigated an assault in the 400 block of E. Mansfield St.
3:35 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 900 block of Woodlawn Ave.
3:52 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with custody issues.
5:50 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of N. Sandusky Ave. and River St.
7:53p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 200 block of S. Lane St.
8:42 p.m. A motorist was given a written warning for their manner of driving in the area of N. Sandusky Ave. and Irving St.
8:58 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.
9:27 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.
Aug. 4
1:51 a.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station about a sibling.
2:32 a.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sandusky Ave. and Irving St.