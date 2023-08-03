MANSFIELD – Mansfield Lahm Airport Day soars into Mansfield again this year on Saturday, Aug. 5, with events taking place from 2:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Showcasing the many updates and improvements at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, Airport Day features helicopter and airplane rides, a kids zone with inflatable, interactive and games for all ages, a food truck rally, vendor booths and a car, truck and cycle show.

New for 2023, the family-friendly event will close with the all the drama and thrills of the region’s first lighted drone show, where hundreds of lighted drones create an awe-inspiring sight in the night sky that inspires wonder and a new appreciation for flight in visitors of all ages. As always admission and parking are free.

Details are found at mansfieldlahmairport.com or by calling 419-295-2478.

The 2,400-acre Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport houses 62 airplanes, with 39 being single-engine aircraft, with 10 multi-engine, four jets and eight military aircraft calling the airport home.

With the fixed-base operations being managed by Niss Aviation, recent improvements to the airport include AeroTrek Flight Academy flight school campus and a self-serve fuel tanks pilots to re-fuel 24 hours a day, which are drawing additional air traffic and tourism to the area. Niss Aviation can also help air travelers arrange a rental car to be on-site for their arrival in Mansfield.

Home to an Air National Guard Base Mansfield Aviation Club, Lahm Airport was founded in 1949 and is just part of Mansfield’s fascinating and storied aviation history. A general aviation airfield with an FAA-controlled tower that operates 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week, the airport handles large commercial and military aircraft, including the USAF C-5 and the Antonov 124-100.

With its proximity to Interstate I-71, US Rt 30 and State Rt. 13, Mansfield Lahm Airport is an easy one-hour drive to downtown Cleveland or Columbus. Its primary runway is 9,001 ft. x 150 ft., while the crosswind runway is 6,795 ft. x 150 ft., plus overruns.

The airport’s namesake, Frank P. Lahm, was born in Mansfield in 1877. His father, Frank S. Lahm, wore many hats, including that of a balloonist. He trained his son in the field and in 1906, the younger Lahm won the first Gordon Bennett balloon race from Paris to England, flying further and faster than any of the other competitors.

At the time, he was a lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Influenced by his father, Lahm worked closely with the Wright Brothers, and in 1909 was the first-ever military passenger on a plane.

He was also the first person to be air sea rescued.

A new Aviation Museum in downtown Mansfield includes displays of important aviation ephemera from 1852 through the founder of the airport’s, war service, war production and the Air National Guard, as well as pieces of historical significance from the Wright Brothers early experiments to space exploration.

Mansfield, Ohio is a destination like no other, with experiences ranging from spending the night in a haunted state prison turned setting for The Shawshank Redemption; to participating in world-class motorsports, skiing, hiking, biking and golf; to embarking on an outdoor adventure visitors of all ages will love.

Complete visitor information, lodging details and free visitor guides are available at destinationmansfield.com.