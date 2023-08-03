Carol A. (Lautzenhiser) Reed, 81, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Carol was born on May 17, 1942, in Ashland, to Jack W. and Anna L. (Griffith) Lautzenhiser. She graduated from Madison High School Class of 1960. Carol married Russell Reed on May 17, 1963, and they enjoyed 60 years of marriage. She loved her family and knew how to work hard as she was not only a housewife, but she was also a farm wife.

Along with her husband, Russell, she is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Belinda) Reed, Kristin (Timothy Zoll) Reed, and Andrew (Kim) Reed, all of Mansfield; grandchildren, Michael, Jason, Jeremy, Nicole, Brandon, Alainah, Skyler, Zoe, Ilea (Karl Jr) Goettl, Rafe, Zandalee, James (Ashley) Barney, and Aubrey (Greg) Caugherty; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and siblings, Lita (Randy) Knee of Romeo, Michigan, and John Wayne (Patsy) Lautzenhiser of Mansfield.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Joyce Banta.

Private services will be at a later date.

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, is handling the services.

The family wishes to thank Avita (Ontario) ICU department staff and nurses for their compassionate and excellent care that they provided for Carol in her last days.

