MANSFIELD — The 22nd annual Involvement & Community Fair is the best way to showcase your business, community agency, faith-based group, or organization (including student organizations) to students, faculty, and staff at The Ohio State University at Mansfield and North Central State College.

This year’s fair takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from noon to 2 p.m. (set up opens at 11 a.m.) on the Ohio State Mansfield/NC State College campus at 1760 University Drive; Mansfield, Ohio, 44906.

This event is open to campus and community, and feel free to share with others who may also have interest in showcasing their work or group.



There will be an American Red Cross blood drive on campus during this event, so consider giving blood before leaving campus.

Food Truck owners should call or email Donna L. Hight, Ph.D., hight.6@osu.edu, 419-755-4317.