HANOVER — Visitors are encouraged to hike trails through the 533-acre preserve and see ancient pits left by American Indians who came from the surrounding area to quarry flint.

The unique rainbow-colored flint was used as an item of trade, tools and weapons. Within the museum, learn about Ohio’s official gemstone and the shaping of flint into tools, known as knapping.

A picnic area with tables, grills, drinking water and restrooms is available for visitors to the quarry. Average visit time: Allow 1+ hours

History

Flint Ridge is a nearly eight-mile-long vein of high-quality flint located in Licking and Muskingum counties of eastern Ohio. Hundreds of quarry pits and workshop sites are scattered across more than 2,000 acres of ridge top in these Appalachian foothills.

It has been called the “Great Indian Quarry of Ohio.”

Flint Ridge seems to have been well known in the ancient world, as small amounts of it have been found at American Indian sites across the present-day eastern United States.

Because of this flint’s great beauty, it has been respected throughout the ages in the tools, weapons and ceremonial objects of native cultures and in modern times in the production of jewelry.

Flint Ridge Ancient Quarries & Nature Preserve is managed locally by the Licking Valley Heritage Society.

Audiences: K-5th Grade Students, 6-8th Grade Students, 9-12th Grade Students, Higher Education Students, Educators, Families, Government, Specialists, Tourists, Community Groups, History Enthusiasts & Sports Fans

Historical Topics: American Indian History & Archaeology

Regions: Central Ohio

Site Activities: Self-Guided

Museum & Site Type: Historical Marker, Geocaching Site, Blue Star Site & Ohio History Connection Site