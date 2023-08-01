TOLEDO — Mansfield Neuropsychiatrist Dr. Daniel Lee will give a presentation on the early detection of Alzheimer’s and disease biomarkers at an Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter program to be held at the Area Agency on Aging.

The program is scheduled for Aug. 17 from 4 to 5:15 p.m. at the Area Agency on Aging District 5, 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, and is free and open to the community. In addition to Dr. Lee’s presentation, and introduction to Alzheimer’s will also be provided by the Alzheimer’s Association.

This introduction will provide a brief overview of Alzheimer’s disease, and review available resources and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Topics to be covered include the impact of Alzheimer’s, disease risk factors and warning signs, and how others can join the fight against the disease.

Pre-registration is recommended by calling the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

“Dr. Lee is a clinical expert in the diagnosis and management of cognitive syndromes and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Lewy Body dementia, and behavioral variant frontotemporal dementia,” said Pam Myers, program director of the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio and Central Ohio Chapters.

“We are thrilled that he will share his knowledge on the importance of early detection of dementia, and the latest information on Alzheimer’s biomarkers that can be used to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease in a very early stage, and also provide objective and reliable measures of the disease’s progress.”

Daniel Lee, MD, received his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine, where he also completed his residency in Psychiatry. He went on to complete a fellowship in Behavioral Neurology and Neuropsychiatry at the Northwestern University Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Dr. Lee is board-certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and the United Council for Neurologic Subspecialties. He is a member of the American Neuropsychiatric Association and the American Academy of Neurology.

There are 220,000 Ohioans aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” That number is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter at 419-537-1999 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to local resources.

Free educational programs are offered monthly throughout Northwest Ohio. Visit www.alz.org/crf and search by zip code to find local programs.