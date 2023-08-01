Kay Elaine Patton, 59, of Crestline, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH.

Kay was born in Mansfield, on September 28, 1963, to the late Harold and Marlene (Switzer) Hastings. She married James Patton on August 5, 1996, and he preceded her in death on January 9, 2017.

Kay is survived by her daughter, Rachael Hastings of Columbus, her siblings; Joyce Hastings, Theresa (Charles) Adcock, Helen (David) Montey, all of Crestline; and numerous nieces and nephews, who she adored.

In addition to her parents and spouse, Kay was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Hastings, Jr., and her nephew, Matthew Tolliver.

Those wishing to share a memory of Kay or send condolences to the Patton family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Kay Elaine Patton.

Funeral Home: Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, OH 44827

Website: masfh.com