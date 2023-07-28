Victoria “Vikki” Jenkins, 58, of Galion passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at home following an extended Illness.

She was born August 22, 1965 in Elkhart, Indiana and was the daughter of Othel David and Liddien (Bear) Hamm. Vikki is survived by her husband of 36 years, Ronald Jenkins whom she married on March 19, 1986.

She graduated from Marion Harding High School. Vikki worked as a clerk and assistant manager for Motomart and a teacher at Marca. She enjoyed spending her free time with her friends and family. Vikki recently loved spending time with her new friends from Woodside Nursing Home. She loved cooking and spending time with her friend Carol Kindler. Vikki also enjoyed scrapbooking and doing DIY projects with her grandchildren and the other kids in the neighborhood.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons, David Jenkins and Michealynn Zopf; daughters Kimberly (Jonathan) Clark of Galion and Jade Zopf of Crestline; 10 grandchildren, Savannah, Emma, Ashlynn, Summer, Stormy, Kaylee, Robert, Ryelee, Tealie and Jayden; brother, James (Debbie) Hamm of Marion and a sister, Billie Jo Jenkins of Galion.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Phillip Holden; two grandchildren, Brandyn Clark and Haylee Hall; brother, Christopher (Tray) Stafford and a sister, Judy Fields.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Woodside Nursing Home and also her special friend with Promedia Hospice, Callie Murphy who always went above and beyond for Vikki.

