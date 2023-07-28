Michael Ray Sutton, 68, of Galion passed away on Thursday July 27th, in Galion Avita hospital. Michael was born on July 25, 1955, in Galion, OH, to the late Frances and Margaret (Jones) Sutton.

Michael lived in Galion his entire life and graduated from Galion High School in 1973.

During his lifetime, Michael was a coin and firearms collector and enjoyed going to auctions.

Michael is survived by his son; Cody Sutton, Siblings Diane (Max) Kelly, Robin (Dennis) Trimble and Randy Sutton.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his siblings James Sutton and Ann Sutton.

Friends may call on Wednesday August 2, 2023, from 3:00-5:00 PM at the Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. The funeral services will immediately follow at 5:00 PM. The burial will take place at a later date in Fairview Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the American Heart Association in care of Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion

Those wishing to share a memory of Michael or send condolences to the Sutton family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Michael Sutton.

Funeral Home: Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home

Website: www.masfh.com