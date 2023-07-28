NEW LONDON — Three area elementary students recently had the unique opportunity to take a private tour of Firelands Electric Cooperative and eat lunch with some of the linemen.

During the month of May, as part of National Electrical Safety Month, Firelands Electric sponsored a contest for children in kindergarten through fifth grade to help teach them the importance of lineman safety equipment.

Those who correctly identified at least six of eight pieces of equipment had their names entered into a drawing for a special day at the cooperative.

Congratulations to the three contest winners:

Jaidun Kemp – fifth grade, son of Chris and Bethany Smith of New London

Sawyer Howell – third grade, daughter of Andy and Allison Howell of Mansfield

Lyrica Steele – second grade, daughter of Paul Steele and Lyra Shelton of Willard

The students and their adult guests spent the morning of July 26 touring the cooperative’s facilities in New London. They had the chance to get an up-close look at the bucket trucks, diggers, safety clothing and equipment, transformers, and much more. Following a pizza lunch with several members of the cooperative’s line crews, the winners were also able to watch a couple of linemen practice pole climbing.

Each winner went home with a bag of electrical safety activities, Firelands swag, and their own junior lineman hard hat.

“Our annual electrical safety contest is a wonderful way to connect with our younger members,” says Communications and Member Relations Specialist Tracy Gibb. “And this year’s lunch with a lineman provided an excellent opportunity for the students to really get some one-on-one time with the cooperative’s line crews and other staff.”

Additional photos from the Lunch with a Lineman event are available on the cooperative’s photo gallery at www.flickr.com/photos/firelandsec/albums.

Firelands Electric Cooperative, A Touchstone Energy Cooperative, is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric utility serving more than 9,200 homes and businesses in rural areas of Ashland, Huron, Lorain, and Richland counties.

For additional information on the many youth programs that Firelands Electric sponsors, visit their website at www.firelandsec.com.