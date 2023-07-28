SHARON TOWNSHIP – Two people were hurt Friday after a car vs. train crash in Richland County, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Dean J. Myers, 80, of Shelby, was flown to OSU Medical Center in Columbus for treatment. The severity of his injuries is unknown at this time. Richard L. Burkepile, of Mansfield, was treated and released from the scene with minor injuries, according to the Patrol.

In a press release, authorities stated this incident occurred on Friday at around 1:58 p.m. on Settlement East Road just west of Horning Road in Sharon Township.

The Patrol stated that a 2014 Ford Pickup, driven by Myers, was crossing the tracks and collided with a moving CSX train. The pickup truck was also occupied by front passenger, Burkepile.

Shelby Fire and EMS and Ronk’s Towing assisted on scene. Settlement East Road was closed for a short duration but will re-open shortly.

The crash is still being further investigated at this time.