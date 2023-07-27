MANSFIELD — July’s Final Friday concert will feature three local bands and a continuous lineup of light rock and pop hits.

Mansfield duo Kim & Dougie will kick off the show at 5:30 p.m. Jamie Thompson, chief development officer for Downtown Mansfield Inc., said the group is known for its mix of pop songs and classic hits.

Sweet Umbra will keep the energy up beginning at 6:30 p.m. Band members hail from Lexington and Ashland. Thompson said Sweet Umbra performs both recent and throwback covers, with an emphasis on light rock.

Headliner Red Ball Jets will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. The well-known outfit focuses on top dance and party songs, according to its website. The band’s repertoire includes classic rock, R&B, modern and alternative rock covers.

“Our July show is almost always our most-attended show,” Thompson said. “The weather is looking amazing, so we’re excited to have a big crowd.”

The Final Friday concert series is hosted by Downtown Mansfield, Inc. at the Brickyard.

As always, the show is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and refreshments will be available for purchase. Outside beverages and coolers are prohibited.

This month’s food vendors include Deja Food, Mad Meltz, Miss Lil’s Fish, Panchos Tacos, Smitty’s & Co., Sophia’s Lemonade and Truckin’ Trav.

Final Friday is sponsored by Mid-Ohio Cleaning & Restoration, Ohio Eye Associates, OhioHealth, the Phoenix Brewing Company, Purdy Construction, Techniplas and Spherion MidOhio