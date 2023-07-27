Editor’s Note: This story was written in response to a reader question submitted through our Open Source platform. Do you have a question you want our reporters to answer? Click here to submit it.

SHELBY — Progress in the development of a future Mickey Mart gas station, with a built-in Dunkin’ Donuts franchise, remains to be seen along State Rt. 39 in Shelby.

Mickey Mart representatives planned to break ground at the 191 State Rt. 39 site this past spring, but the former Skarl Motors Inc. building still stands at the location.

The Skarl Motors property was sold to its current owner, DC Northwest LLC, in August 2022, according to the Richland County Auditor.

Jessica Gribben, economic development manager to the city of Shelby and northern Richland County, said she and Shelby project manager Joe Gies contacted the current property owner about a month ago to check on their progress and intentions with the site.

“It’s taken a bit longer than we anticipated, which inspired us to reach out,” Gribben said.

In February, she told Richland Source that the new business arrival in Shelby was “very significant.”

“Any new business in town generates some excitement, and there aren’t that many Dunkin’ Donuts in Richland County,” she said. “It’s super popular, and to have that same kind of energy in Shelby is great.”

After purchasing the property in August 2022, the company submitted preliminary site plans to the city, but has not pursued further action.

“They’ve basically just submitted their plans for pre-approval to see if there were any issues, make sure the water and sewer and storm is where they thought it was, and so forth,” Gies told Richland Source in February.

Before the company can break ground on the property, they must next submit formal building plans in Shelby, then take plans to the Richland County building department for building permits, Gies said.

The company is currently working on multiple other projects in the surrounding area, Gribben said.

“Their (DC Northwest LLC) intention is still to build,” she said. “They are working on some other projects and plan on shifting their focus (to Shelby) once those are completed.”

DC Northwest LLC owns a second Mickey Mart gas station, located at 116 W. Main St. in Shelby. The plan is for both Mickey Marts in Shelby to be maintained, Gies said.

The company also owns a Mickey Mart gas station, with a built-in Dunkin’ Donuts franchise, in Bellville, OH. It is currently the closest Dunkin’ to Shelby, located 17 miles south of the city.

No firm dates regarding next steps for the future Mickey Mart and Dunkin’ Donuts development in Shelby have been given as of this time, Gribben said.

While residents still must wait to run on Dunkin’, several local coffee options are available in the city of Shelby, including Ivory Bean Coffee House, The Well Coffee Shop and Marigold Bakery, all located on Main Street.