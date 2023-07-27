BUCYRUS — The Bucyrus Police Department filed these reports from July 26-27.

JULY 26

7:55 a.m Officers picked up property that had been dumped in the street at Charles St and Sandusky Ave.

8:07 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 600 block of Kaler Ave.

10:46 a.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 1800 block of E Mansfield St.

11:01 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the area of Bucyrus Plaza.

11:02 a.m. A report of an animal in a closed vehicle in a parking lot in the 900 block of Hopley Ave was unfounded.

11:53 a.m. A subject came on station to speak with officers regarding a prior case.

1:22 p.m. Officers picked up a suspicious object from the 600 block of Kaler Ave.

1:33 p.m. A subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding a prior case.

3:24 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with an identity theft.

4:12 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of Aumiller Park Dr.

4:36 p.m. Officers took a report of a vandalism in the 900 block of W. Perry St.

4:41 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of Hopley Ave. and Oakwood Ave.

5:55 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of High St. and Plymouth St.

6:04 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of N. Sandusky Ave. and Perry St.

6:33 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Waterford Glenn.

7:48 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 700 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

8:15 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with an ongoing matter.

8:23 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the 100 block of Fisher St.

9:20 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of W. Southern Ave. and Marion Rd.

9:26 p.m. Officers assisted Crawford County Sheriff’s office in the 1300 block of S. Walnut St.

9:50 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 open line in the 200 block of Crossroads Blvd.

10 p.m.Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1000 block of Tiffin St.

10:02 p.m. A motorist was given a written warning for an equipment violation in the area of Woodbine St.

11:08 p.m. Officers investigated a larceny in the 200 block of E. Mary St.

11:47 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Tiffin St.

11:50 p.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

11:56 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 400 block of Charlotte St.

JULY 27

12:20 a.m.. Officers performed a welfare check in the 200 block of E. Warren St.

2:03 a.m. Officers responded to an alarm drop in the 200 block of N. Sandusky Ave.