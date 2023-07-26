PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth-Shiloh Local School District, located in Richland County, is a financially stable district with an enrollment of approximately 633 students.

The board is seeking a leader that is enthusiastic and visionary, demonstrates a high degree of moral integrity, inspires confidence and trust, and promotes open communication.

The Mid-Ohio ESC is assisting the Board in its search. The treasurer would start no later than Nov. 1, 2023.

Qualified applicants must possess the following qualifications and experiences: hold a valid State of Ohio Treasurer’s license or evidence one will be obtained, hold a Certified Public Investment Certification, hold a Public Records Certification, previous School Treasurer experience preferred, experience in fiscal procedures and sound fiscal management procedures, experience in school finance, budget preparation, fiscal strategic planning and forecasting, and funds management and business operations, demonstrate organizational and leadership skills, knowledge of Ohio Revised Code as it relates to school treasurer and treasurer responsibilities, and demonstrate a high degree of moral character and professionalism that reflects positively on the district.

Specific qualifications and requirements for the position can be found on the Mid-Ohio ESC website here.

Those interested in the position are encouraged to apply by completing an online application and submitting a cover letter emphasizing qualifications and experience, a copy of current Ohio Treasurer Certification/License or evidence that a certificate/license will be obtained, resume, and letters of reference.

Questions about the position should be directed to Kevin D. Kimmel, Mid-Ohio ESC Superintendent, through email at kimmel.kevin@moesc.net, call 419-774-2506, or write him at: Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, 890 West Fourth Street, Suite 100 Mansfield, OH 44906

Applications must be received by Aug. 18, 2023. Employment will begin Nov. 1, 2023 or sooner.

Kimmel expressed his enthusiasm to partner with the Plymouth-Shiloh Local Schools Board of Education to find the best candidate to help lead the district.

“Plymouth-Shiloh has been well-served by Mr. Bazley, and he has worked hard to keep this district financially stable. A district treasurer keeps things running smoothly, and every department is dependent on the accuracy of their work. By being a client school, Mid-Ohio ESC will be conducting the treasurer search at no cost to the district or community. We understand the importance of this position, and we’re glad to help Plymouth-Shiloh find their next Treasurer.”

MOESC

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 13 school districts and over 20,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.