Patricia E. (MacDonald) Weaver, 82, of Mansfield and formerly of Shelby, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023.

Patricia was born October 9, 1940, in Mansfield, to John and Dolores (McGrew) MacDonald. She retired from Pioneer Career Technical Services, after over 30 years of employment. Patricia loved her grandchildren and loved to spend time with them. She was an animal lover, especially dogs, and her favorite breed of dog was the Irish Wolfhound. She enjoyed reading and watching crime TV shows, and had a wonderful funny, zany, sarcastic wit, and sense of humor. Patricia dearly loved her friends.

She is survived by her children, Christy Weaver of Columbus and John Weaver of Mansfield; her grandchildren, Molly Weaver and Katherine Weaver; and her canine friend, Rocky.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; and her children’s father, James Weaver.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2023, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield.

