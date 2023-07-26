ONTARIO – To prioritize the health and wellness of our community, the Area Agency on Aging is happy to host its second “Wellness Wednesday.”

This event is an initiative that combines the power of wellness with a particular focus on promoting vaccinations. The series will create awareness, encourage discussion, and provide access to resources, contributing to the overall health and safety of our older adults and individuals with disabilities.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, in collaboration with Third Street Family Health Services, realizes the importance of vaccinations in protecting our communities. With “Wellness Wednesdays,” the Agency hopes to amplify this message and encourage individuals, focusing on older adults and persons with disabilities, to take charge of their health by getting vaccinated.

By partnering with Third Street Family Health Services and community organizations, the Agency is creating a platform to educate and address any vaccine-related concerns and empowering people to make informed decisions for their well-being.

Each second Wednesday of each month, Wellness Wednesdays will feature various activities and resources promoting wellness. The events will include informative workshops, classes, and vaccine clinics. These initiatives will provide valuable insights into the benefits of vaccination, addressing common misconceptions and offering an opportunity for individuals to have their questions answered directly by Third Street Family Health Services staff.

Wellness Wednesdays will share the importance of vaccines and provide interactive classes emphasizing physical and mental wellness, such as exercise, nutrition, and self-care. By offering comprehensive resources and activities, the Agency hopes to inspire positive lifestyle changes and encourage individuals to prioritize their overall health and happiness.

Join the Agency on the second Wellness Wednesday on Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Area Agency on Aging located at 2131 Park Avenue West, door 300, in Ontario. Black Belt Pro Fitness will join us with a martial arts mini lesson for the upcoming Wellness Wednesday event.

Future dates for Wellness Wednesdays include Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8, and Dec. 13. (Dates and times are subject to change). These events and vaccinations are free. RSVPs are not required.

COVID 19 boosters will be available at this event. Anyone who receives the vaccine can take a $25 gift card home with them after they fill out a survey.

For more information and to stay updated on the upcoming Wellness Wednesdays events, visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/aaa5ohio/, or contact Taylor Smith at 567-247-6477 or tfnsmith@aaa5ohio.org.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence, and dignity.