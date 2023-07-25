SHILOH — Shiloh Village Council passed an ordinance Tuesday evening that will add an additional $3.75 per month to all village water customers’ billing effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Due to inflation and an increase in the annual operating utility costs, the billing increase is necessary, said Shiloh Mayor Charles Reeder.

The ordinance’s original verbiage included an annual three-percent raise in village water rates effective from 2024-2026.

Concern regarding the ordinance’s original wording was raised by council member Marilyn Hall, particularly the annual three-percent rate increase.

“We’ve had so many increases on the residents,” Hall said. “I think it’s fair to them that we visit that (wording) first.”

Hall motioned to amend the original ordinance and delete the automatic three-percent annual increase to village water rates.

RELATED READING Shiloh Village Council moves one step closer to water-rate increase

The amended ordinance was adopted and passed unanimously.

Reeder said that council will revisit the three-percent annual rate increase later down the road if necessary.

The passed ordinance plays a vital role in the village’s proposed $3 million, three-phase water project, which includes water meter installations for all Shiloh customers; fire hydrant and valve replacements; and dismantling the old water tower and replacing the Main Street water line.

Shiloh Village Council passed an ordinance Tuesday which will increase village residents’ monthly water bill by an additional $3.75 in order to help fund the proposed three-phase water project.

At council’s July 11 meeting, Reeder said the increase in water rates will help pay for the project and demonstrate to outside funders the village is serious in its intentions.

Other important legislation from Tuesday’s meeting included the passage of a resolution authorizing the village to enter into a water supply revolving loan account (WSRLA) with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The loan will provide the remaining $1.5 million in funding needed to complete the $3 million project, which has an estimated completion date of November 2024.

RELATED READING Richland County commissioners OK $500,000 in ARPA spending for Shiloh water project

The $3.75 monthly increase to village residents’ water billing will be used towards loan repayment, which will occur over a 30-year period beginning July 1, 2025.

“I know this is a big step, but without this, the whole project dies,” Reeder said. “A lot of hard work has been put into this.”