MANSFIELD — Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.

South Home Road from Park Avenue West to Harding Avenue

The road will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, July 31 and is expected to reopen by Monday, Aug. 7. Construction signs will be posted at the work site.

Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.

Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806.