MANSFIELD — For the third consecutive year, under the authority of Judge Steve McKinley, the Richland County Juvenile Detention Facility earned a 100% rating from the Ohio Department of Youth Services (DYS).

During its recent annual DYS inspection and review, the Detention Facility was found to be in full compliance with all 351 mandatory and recommended standards as set forth in the Ohio Administrative Code.

“The safety and security of our detained youth is of the utmost importance,” said Juvenile Court Judge Steve McKinley. “I would like to acknowledge our Director of Detention, Greg Peters, and his entire staff, whose daily efforts have made our Detention Facility a top notch operation.”

The 25-bed facility provides detention services for Richland and several area counties, and is reserved for youth determined to be of potential risk to the community or themselves.