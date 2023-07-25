MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Arts Festival returns to Central Park Saturday, Sept. 16 with an updated name, ManAfest, to honor the spirit of growth in the community.

The outdoor arts and culture festival spotlights local and independent artists in and around the Richland County area, providing a chance to showcase artwork and network with like-minded creatives.

An artist works on a chalk display in real-time at a previous Mansfield Arts Festival in Mansfield’s Central Park.

Victoria Hoefler, festival coordinator and vice president of the Art Sector at the Richland Community Development Group (RCDG), said changing the festival name came naturally.

“It’s a powerful word as Mansfield continues to manifest its future,” Hoefler said.

Entering its fifth year, ManAfest will include several events to showcase a variety of art mediums and talented local artists. On Sept. 15, a poetry reading will be hosted at 3rd Cup Tea, 101 N. Main St., from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

“I want to give poets the time and respect they deserve,” said Bryan Gladden, ManAfest volunteer and active member of the RCDG art sector.

Gladden is excited to organize poetry reading and host it in an environment that feels meant for the art form.

“3rd Cup Tea, owned by Braxton Daniels, has a great aesthetic,” Gladden said. “The place just feels like it was meant for poetry.”

3rd Cup Tea, 101 N. Main St., will host the ManAfest spoken word poetry night on Sep. 15 at 7 p.m.

Hosting the poetry reading the night before the larger portion of ManAfest gives vendors, who may plan to be at their tent all-day Saturday, an opportunity to actively participate in both events.

“It’s a great way to start expanding the festival and respect all of the arts,” Gladden said.

ManAfest activities will resume the following morning, Sep. 16, at 11 a.m. throughout Central Park in downtown Mansfield and conclude at 7 p.m.

Festival attendees can explore several vendor tents spread throughout the park, displaying work from local artists and attend a fashion show featuring local designers.

New to this year is a film trailer screening at Dan Lew Exchange, 28 N. Main St.

“We want to give a shoutout to our local filmmakers,” Hoefler said. “That’s art, too.”

Dan Lew Exchange, 28 N. Main St., will host film trailer screenings, new to this year’s ManAfest schedule of events.

Appetites are encouraged as 11 different food trucks from around the state will be in attendance.

The list includes Maybe Cheese Born With It, The Chicken Box, Molton, Tropical Sno, The Food Lab, The Fry Guys, Cotton Candy on the Go, Stone Fired Pizza, Sweet Treats and More, Island Chill and DuDahs.

Live music will also be featured throughout the day with performances from Frank Medley and the Getaway Band, Abby Ray Hillman, Jeff Bell, Gypsy Stew, JayAveree, Chicos Brother and the Foster Kids, Ace Hrymwood, as well as artists from the Richland Academy of the Arts.

Hoefler said she is pleased with the growth of the festival over the last several years.

The official flyer for the 2023 ManAfest: Mansfield Arts & Culture Festival.

“It’s growing every year and we want to continue that growth,” she said. “We want people to know you don’t have to leave Mansfield to find something for everyone to do.”

The festival will close with the ManAfest afterglow party hosted in the Idea Works basement at 40 W. Fourth St. where folks are welcome to come socialize with festival artists and performers.

Hoefler said that she’d like to have about 100 vendors in attendance at the festival, encouraging artists to display, demonstrate and sell their artwork.

Only hand-crafted pieces will be permitted. Prints of original artwork are also allowed.

Interested participants can sign-up for a vendor spot, which provides a 10X10 area of space in Central Park for display set-up, on the ManAfest website. The deadline to apply is Sep. 5.

Several pieces of artwork surround a vendor tent at a previous Mansfield Arts Festival.

Filmmakers interested in submitting work for the FILMansfield festival event may also sign-up online before the Aug. 11 deadline.

Juried art will be eligible for the following awards, separated by category: Best of Show ($250), Best Painting ($150), Best Photography ($150), Best Film ($150), Best Ceramic ($150), Best Fiber ($150), Best Innovation ($150) and Best High School Artwork ($150).

Hoefler said the annual festival provides a reason for local artists to stay in the Richland County area.

“It’s really important,” she said. “We don’t want them to leave.”

“People don’t think there’s a lot going on in Mansfield,” Hoefler said. “I’m here to tell you there is.”

Those interested in participating in, volunteering with, or donating to ManAfest can visit www.manafestoh.com.