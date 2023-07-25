GALION — The interim has been removed from Ryan Strange’s title. Strange will take on the role of Chief of Police for the Galion Police Department.

The change will take place effective immediately according to a Monday afternoon press release from Matt Echelberry, Communications Director for the City of Galion.

“I look forward to the next chapter for the Police Department,” Strange said. “We have a great team that is passionate about serving the community.”

Strange was selected after an assessment process developed by PRADCO, which specializes in assessing leadership positions in the safety forces, Echelberry stated.

Strange joined the department in 2009 as a patrol officer and has served as a lieutenant for almost five years in total. He was a member of the Special Response Team (SRT) and became a detective in 2021.

Strange has also completed the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA) trilogy leadership training, which has been offering leadership and management training to law enforcement agencies nationwide since 2002.