ASHLAND — Longtime Ashland County Sheriff E. Wayne Risner announced Tuesday his retirement at the end of his current term that expires January 2025.

“After a great deal of consideration and prayer, I have decided that this will be my last term as Sheriff of Ashland County,” Risner said in a press release on the sheriff’s Facebook page. “I will serve until the end of my term January 2025.”

He said he made his announcement today so that any potential candidates for his replacement can “move forward with their campaigns.”

“I have enjoyed all my years as Sheriff; there have been good times and hard times. With the help of great staff, we have managed to get through everything life has dealt us. My success as sheriff has been a community effort,” he said.

Ashland County residents first elected Risner in 2001. He is the longest running sheriff in Ashland County’s history.