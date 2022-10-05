Victor Skoog

Clear Fork quarterback Victor Skoog follows the block of Pawie Ault during the first half of Friday's 48-28 win over Ontario at Copeland Field.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

COLUMBUS -- It's that time of year when high school football teams begin looking toward the Ohio High School football computer ratings.

The top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs.

