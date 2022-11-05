Larry Martin

Ashland tailback Larry Martin carries the ball against Tiffin earlier this season. Martin rushed for 226 yards and a touchdown Saturday in AU's 31-23 win at Lake Erie.

PAINESVILLE — Nationally-ranked Ashland dodged a bullet Saturday.

Quarterback Austin Brenner threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes to Logan Bolin and the Eagles avoided the upset with a 31-23 win over Lake Erie at Jack Britt Memorial Stadium.

