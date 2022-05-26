MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Madison Comprehensive High School has released its list of those seniors who will graduate this weekend with the Class of 2022.
Haley Dawn Adkins, Alyssa Marie Atwell, Joseph Kelly Back, Chase Anthony Bailey, Aidan Michael Balas, Myla Rayne Balg, Dylan Jozef Balogh, Jerry Lamar Barber, Kayden Michael Bartolomea, Julia Marie Bittman, Jack Robert Bogner, Gavin Arthur Bond, Joshua Lee Bond, Faith Danielle Brammer, Hope Elizabeth Brammer, Tabitha Marie Bright, Elijah James Bringardner, Isaac John Brooks, Zeke Xavier Brown, Ariel Jolee Burkey, Nancy Marie Burns, Isaac David Burrell, Brooklyne Renee Byerly, Trinity Rose Byrd, Azaria Ameil Caldwell, Trevor Lain Callahan, Michaela Rhea Carlis, Aliena Maree Carter, Kylie Lynn Caseman, Oliver Champion, Daniel Allen Circosta, Cayden James Clapper, David Charles Coleman, Nathaniel Michael Coleman, Jack Forrester Conn, Addyson Marie Cox, Chase Allen Craft, Peyton Henry Cupp.
Cheyenne Lee Daugherty, Alexsia Elizabeth Davis, Mason Michael Davis, Dalton Michael Deel, Cody Allen Donohoo, Alexis Cierra Duncan, Timothy Allen Easter, Jacob Daniel Eastridge, Kobe Aaron Eaton, Ashlyn Grace Ellis, Kole Brinnon Evans, Carter Anderson Fellure, Lynlee Elizabeth Fitzgerald, Breanna Marie Ford, Blake Ethan Forrer, Cody Andrew Funk, Amy Grace Gardner, Rylea Grace Gibson, Esther Jael Golab, Abigail Marie Hagerman, Zyaire Ayonna Hammock, Iwalani Dawn Hammond, Lane Curtis Ray Hancock, Elizabeth Susan Harry, Trinity Allura Hatfield, Reagan Kimberly-Ann Hayes, Kayla Nicole Heinberger, Rehgan Elizabeth Henry, Chase Michael Herder, Corbin John Herr, Jamir Tayshun Hess, Colton Ray Hill, Thomas Christopher Hoagland, Emilie Michelle Hoffer, Aubrey La'shay Hoffman, Maryellen Mackenzie Hoffman, Gracie Elizabeth Hout, Mara Gabrielle Hovda, Cameron Leroy Hunt, Mariah Sean Hunt.
Naraya Marye Jackson, Shannon Elizabeth Jamieson, Aubrey Marie Jeffrey, Jacob Alexander Johnson, Natalie Grace Johnson, Hanna Faith Jones, Kristian Roburt Kareff-Peters, Rayann Mcdowell Kaser, Anthony Michael Kaufman-Keck, Karson John Kegley, Rilee Marie Kershner, Austin Jay Walter Kisling, Colin Anthony Michael Klingler, Nevaeh Lu Kodger, Christin Nicole Konczak, Rachel Marie Kropff, Debra Faith Kuhn, Brysin Thorrin Lang, Andrew Martin Larsen, Savannah Kay Laser, Konner James Lewis, Connor Blake Lindsey, Michael Kente Lloyd, NaPorsh'e Elana-Patrice Lloyd, Brett Michael Lucas, Alexis Jane Lutz, Bailey Crystal Lyons, Corbin Alexander Lyons, Jordan Taylor Lyons.
Dylan Joshua Maffett, Jarrett Scott Mandusic, Dylan Matthew Mapes, Alyssa Dawn Markley, Caleb Michael Zachery Marshall, Jordan Dre Martin, Gabriel Scott McCann, Gabriel Alex McCoy, Rylee Nicole McElwain, Alexander Cole McEndree, Jesse Ray McFairen, Isaiah Michael Meyers, Marcello Dwayne Montgomery, Brooke Nichole Mooney, Elizabeth Anne Carol Morris, Melody Lynn Mrva, Haarun Rashaad Nasir Muhammad, Paige Louise Mullins, Gracie Marie Murphy-Hardin, Jameson Paul Myers, Maci Katherine Myers, Olivia Faith Neal, Sophia Marie Nicol, Jordan Caroline Niemiec, Riley Grace Nolan, Chloe Sinead O'Brien, Samuel Eli Ohl, Seth Cody Ohl, Lillian Kaylani Old, Cody Matthew Otey, Cortney Nichelle Ousley, Tyler Jay Ousley, Cody James Owens.
Alexis Raine Papst, Anthony Jeremine Parnell, Haley Ann Perman, Ava Juliana Perry, Nathaniel Joseph Phillips, Brennan Michael Pittenger, Darius Shawn Pointer, Cheyenne Lynn Polen, Ema Joy Pritchard, Morgan Lynn Rachel, Breonnah Mayrie Reece, Brehanna Kay Reuer, Lylian Mackenzy Rice, Justin Wayne Riley, Shaun Robert Rodgers, Keylee Nichole Rogers, Gavyn Michael Rollins, Brayden Michael Ross, Scott Emerson Ross Jr., Michael Dawson Russell, Jarrod James Ryan, Eli Nathaniel Sackman, Ayden Josiah Salser, Ryan Joseph Sammons, Nora Lynnaiah Santiago, Skyler David Schaffer, Skyler Aaron Schulte, Mason Stephen Schwartz, Jonathan James Sedlacek, Jordan Joshua Shaffer, Cody Lee Shambre, Raelee Danielle Shenberger, Gracie Rachyl Shoup, Olivia Grace Shrader, Aiden Christopher Skok, Taylor Ranee Slusher, Logan Matthew Smith, Nathaniel David Smith, Brookelynn Leigh Spicer, Ethan Jay Spillman, Meghan Opal Stanley, Shannon Elizabeth Stapleton, Mason Anthony Stoffer, Kaiden Jacqlyn Stoltenberg, Layne Alice Stone, Kylie Lynn Stout, Kameron Michael Stumbo, Philip John Stupka, Andrew Wyatt Sturgill, Kamdon Isaac Sutherland.
Zachary Nathaniel Tackett, Jordyn James Tatum, Jason Allen Taylor, Alexis Nicole Thayer, Emily Irene Marie Treadway, Gavin Tanner Truax, Samantha Lee Uplinger, Devon Michael Vasko, Shannon Allan Vasquez, Seth Alexander Voies, Quammar Anthony Vollmer, Anthony James Wallen, Makenzee Grace Webb, Jeffrey Alexander Whisler, Mikayla Rayne Wiles, Emma Leigh Renee Williams, Nayana Diane Williams, Emma Marie Wilson, Scott Michael Wilson, Jason Lyndell Windom, Lillian Paige Windsor, Marianna Morgan Woodruff, Lauryn Nicole Young, Lyndsee Jesse-Marie Young, Glenna Jeanne Yunker, Bobbi Jo Zahniser, Levi Zehner.