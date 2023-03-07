garycassady.jpg

Gary Cassady talks with Mid-Ohio Real Estate Investors Association members Feb. 28. Cassady said Mid-Ohio REIA is expanding networking events and local partnerships to grow available housing in the Mansfield area.

MANSFIELD -- Gary Cassady said he believes if there aren’t enough local landlords invested in creating quality housing for Richland County residents, out-of-state investors will buy properties without the means to maintain them.

Justin Bigelow presents a market outlook to Mid-Ohio REIA attendees Feb. 28.

