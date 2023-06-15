Theora Jean (Smith) Sponseller, 91, of Mansfield, OH, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
Theora (or Jean as she preferred to be called), was born on July 12, 1931, to Elmer and Lura (Crummett) Smith in Sugar Grove, WV.
She was a go getter, graduating from high school at the age of 16, and the James Madison Women’s College of Nursing at age 20 as a registered nurse. It is here where she met the love of her life Gordon. They were married on February 7, 1952 in Wilmington, DE and moved to Ohio where they started their life together. She worked in many different settings over the years –as a floor nurse at Mansfield General Hospital, an office nurse for Dr. Carl Quick, a private duty nurse and as a school nurse in the Madison schools.
She was very active in her church, the Mansfield First Church of the Brethren, serving as a deacon with Gordon for over twenty years. She taught Sunday school and vacation bible school. She was active in women’s fellowship, and the FISH ministry, providing food for local families. She also sang in the choir.
One of her favorite hobbies was reading. She loved going to the library and checking out books. As she aged, and her eyesight diminished, she started listening to audio books. Cozy mysteries and Amish based books were her favorites. She also enjoyed watching the various birds at her feeders and squirrels playing in her backyard.
Theora is survived by her children, Deana (Bill) Spurling of Mansfield, and Dale (Nid) Sponseller of Mansfield; grandchildren, Brock Spurling of Lexington, and Amy (Michael) Wourms of Cambridge MA; sister-in-law, Virginia Schiefer of Bucyrus; and many nieces and nephews.
Theora was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Gordon; her parents, Elmer and Lura Smith; her brother and sister-in-law, Bernard and Katherine Smith; and brother-in–law, Richard Schiefer.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Diamond, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Tina Hunt will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Theora’s name to Mansfield First Church of the Brethren, 889 Grace Street, Mansfield, OH 44905 or Hospice of NCO, 1021 Dauch Drive, Ashland, OH 44805.
