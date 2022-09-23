Malcolm "Mel" Barnett

Malcolm “Mel” Lloyde Barnett, 83 passed away on September 22, 2022, at his home in Crestline, surrounded by his family.
Mel was born on April 4, 1939 in Krotz Springs, Louisiana to the late Edgar and Cecil (Beckner) Barnett. He met his wife Elizabeth “Shiela” Cortner at Grants Department Store where he worked. They were married on November 7, 1965, in Cape Girardaeu, Missouri and were blessed with a wonderful 50 years together before her passing on March 30, 2016.
Mel was a 1957 graduate of North High School in Evansville, IN and went on to be an electrician for many different companies. He worked for Westinghouse, Tappan, Shelby Tubey and later GM, where he retired after 24 years of employment. He was a Mason, belonged to the Jaycee Club and was a first responder at GM where he went through extensive hours of training. In his spare time, Mel enjoyed creating stained glass art, and watching Family Feud, and John Wayne & Clint Eastwood movies. Being an outdoorsman, Mel spent many hours at Clearfork Reservoir where he loved being out on the boat, fishing and camping. He was a collector of many things, but his favorite were different tools and the unique rocks he would find anywhere he went. Mel would also collect the hidden treasures he found at auctions or on the side of the road. His famous line was, “don’t throw that away you never know when you might need it again. Just put it in the garage.”
Mel always had a friendly, smiling face and knew people everywhere he went. He was always willing to help anyone in need, even if he didn’t know them. Mel and Shiela could often be found delivering warm meals on Thanksgiving to people each year. Above all else, Mel, cherished the time spent with his family and had a special bond with each of his grandkids and great grandkids. He was so very proud of each one of them.
Left to cherish Mel’s memories are his daughters; Michelle Lee and Misty Barnett of Crestline and Cheryl of Graceville, FL; siblings; Dennis (Cova) Barnett and Janie (Kevin) Bennett of Evansville, IN ; Papaw to eight grandchildren; Tina (Jory) Vance, Michael (Brooke) Barnett, Kelsey (Kevin) Rios, Skyler Lee, Hannah Lee, Davie Barnett, Spencer Lee and Dara (Bobby) McKinney; three great-grandchildren; Raylee, Johnny and Georgie; and his best friend, Greg Yocham, his “hillbilly mechanic”.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mel is preceded in death by his son, David Barnett; two brothers; Edgar Barnett and Vernon Barnett; and two sisters; Fannie Deffendall and Fredia Pipkin.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM. A Masonic Service will take place at 5:45PM. Friends may also call on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 11:00AM until the time of service at 1:00PM at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline. Burial will immediately follow the service in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Turner Syndrome Society of the U.S. in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Mel or send condolences to the Barnett family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline is honored to serve the family of Malcolm Lloyde Barnett.
Funeral home : Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; Crestline
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.