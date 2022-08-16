Eugene Bowman

Eugene R. Bowman, age 88, died Friday, August 12, 2022 at his home with his children at his side.
He had been a Shiloh resident since 1960 and employed with Wilkins Air Depot., Shelby Gum Co. and the Ohio Seamless Tube Co. for 40 years, retiring in 1992.Eugene attended the Church of God on London East Rd. He enjoyed repairing any item around his house and loved to travel and spend time with his family.
He is survived by his son Larry (Judy) Bowman of Plymouth; daughter Vicki Wireman of Shiloh; his grandchildren, Josh (Erica) Bowman of Sandusky and Crickett (Nick) Widder of Wooster, Dann Wireman of Shiloh and Kristle (Matt) Leigh, great grandchildren Zoe, Gemma and Eryn Leigh of Canton, one brother, Gary (Patti) Bowman of Shelby; three sisters, Ella Campbell of Northwood, OH, Christine Anderson of Shelby, Geraldine Roberts also of Mansfield, and sisters-in-law Patty Cravens, Betty Bowman and Janice Bowman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Beulah Bowman, four brothers, Carl, Marvin, James and Edd Junior Bowman; son-in-law, Tim Wireman and brothers-in-law Paul Roberts, Robert Campbell and Peter Anderson.
Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A funeral Service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 12:00 PM. Pastor Rick Lewis will officiate with interment held in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh.
