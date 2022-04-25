David “Randy” Randolph Noe, 78, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born in Ashland, Kentucky on May 10, 1943 to the late Leo and Faye (Conroy) Noe.
Randy graduated from Madison High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran and proudly served from 1965-1967 and again from 1967-1971 in the Army Reserves. He worked for Commercial Motor Freight for 20 years and later went on to work at FedEx in Mansfield and at Volk Company in Process Systems. He attended Crossroads Church on Park Avenue West where he helped park cars.
Randy married the love of his life, Doris Elaine Noe, in October of 1984, spending 38 wonderful years together. The two of them enjoyed each other’s company and loved to ride bikes. They rode 2,000 to 3,000 miles on a tantum bike together for 25 years and the next 12 years was spent riding recumbent bikes covering around 1,000 to 2,000 miles a year. They have taken many bike tours across Ohio, rode the Katy Trail running across Kansas and taken on other bike tours in Florida and from Pittsburg to Washington D.C. Winters were spent at Snow Trails Resort where they skied and snowboarded together for over 40 years.
Randy will be missed beyond measure by his family and friends. He was a jack of all trades and his sense of humor and kindness will never be forgotten.
Randy is survived by his beloved wife, Doris Noe; brother, James “Richie” Noe; son-in-law, William Keefer; step-daughters, Leslie (Paul) Nielsen and Sue (Tim Eisaman) Hendricks; grandchildren, Christopher (Kenzie) Nielsen, Ben (Julia) Nielsen, Kristin (Seth) Cooper, Scott (Mandy) Keefer, Corey Bemiller and Jessica Cline; 9 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, Dawn Brewer, Heather Pace, Aaron Noe, Michael Noe, Jeff Noe and Michelle Pore.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Noe; and step-daughter, Beth Keefer.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902. A service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 beginning at 2:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery with military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Squad. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mid-Ohio Bike Club.
