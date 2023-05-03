David P. Emmens, 75, a life-long resident of Mansfield, died April 28, 2023 following a long illness. The son of Merrill and Elizabeth Arlene (Peck) Emmens, he graduated from Mansfield Malabar High School, Kenyon College and the Moritz College of Law at the Ohio State University. He had worked as corporate counsel at Shelby Insurance Co. and as corporate counsel and Secretary of the Gorman-Rupp Co.
Mr. Emmens was a member of the Richland County and Ohio State Bar Association. He had served on the executive board of the Johnny Appleseed Trail District of the Boy Scouts of America. He had been a member of the Mansfield Sailing Club and the Richland County Emergency Response Team. He was a member of the Ohio Gun Collectors Association and successfully participated in long range rifle competition at Camp Perry.
In place of flowers a memorial contribution to Gentiva Hospice, 112 Harcourt Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050 would be appreciated. Calling hours will be Saturday May 6, 2023 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Snyder Funeral Home, 350 Marion Avenue, Mansfield, 419-425- 4411. Burial will be private.
