Betty Eileene Stoner, 76, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at her home. She was born October 13, 1945, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Nellie May (Weaver) and Charles Albert Sherman Keinath.
Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and she enjoyed every moment with them. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and visiting Kingwood Center. She loved cats and took great care of the ones in her house as well as outside. Betty was employed as a cook at Chenita for several years.
Betty is survived by three daughters, Lucinda “Cindy” Spencer, Angela (Bryan) Pfieffer and Stacey (Christopher) Baldasare; four grandchildren, Lauren Pfieffer, Gracie Pfieffer, Christopher (fiancée, Kelly Conkel) Baldasare and Alexander Baldasare; four brothers, Marvin (Joyce) Keinath, Elwood (Dianne) Keinath, David Keinath and Larry (Sherry) Keinath; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend and neighbor of over 50 years, Dorothy “Dot” Pinkston.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lyle Stoner; sister, Iris (Norman) Trumpower; two infant brothers; a sister-in-law, Margaret Keinath; and lifelong family friend, Iris Stahl.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 10:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park beside her husband. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County.
