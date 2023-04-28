Adam R. Butts

Adam Ross Butts Mansfield passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday April 21st, 2023.
Adam was born on Jan. 29th, 1986, in Columbus to Nina Butts. He was preceded in death by his mother, grandparents Clara and Donald Butts. Adam graduated from Lexington High School in 2004 and The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in History in 2009. He was currently employed by TAS-CO Thompson and Sons in Crestline Ohio.
Adam is survived by his aunt Karen Butts, cousins Dale (Tammy) Lepp and Heidi (Ben) Schoener, various other extended family members and many friends that became family.
Adam was a devoted family member and friend. Always ready with a listening ear and open heart. His kindness and generosity were felt by all whom he encountered. Able to lighten the mood with his humor and smile, he also made himself available with sincerity when others needed support. Along with his degree in history, he never lost his desire to learn more about the world around him, and what changes he could make to be the best version of himself for that world. Through his own journey recovering from alcohol and drugs Adam found great purpose and a calling at A.A. meetings. An A.A. member since May 27, 2018, his sobriety meant a great deal to him. He tried to spread the message to others with like difficulties that they, too, could recover. He thoroughly enjoyed listening to music, discovering new bands, and sharing them with others. Along with being an avid video game enthusiast Adam also enjoyed camping, traveling, attending baseball games, and taking advantage of any opportunity he had to share time with those he held close and cherished. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.
Friends may call Thursday May 4th, 2023, from 5-7pm at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 West Main St., Crestline, and Memorial Services will follow at 7pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.
The Family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, thoughts, love, and support that they have shown and continue to show.
Those wishing to share a memory of Adam or send condolences to the Butts family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Adam Ross Butts.
Funeral home : Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; Crestline
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.