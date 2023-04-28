Jennifer_A_Bachelder_Adam_R._Butts_6dd204da-9348-4447-91ac-dd9cf5f78818_img

Adam R. Butts

Adam Ross Butts Mansfield passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday April 21st, 2023.

Adam was born on Jan. 29th, 1986, in Columbus to Nina Butts. He was preceded in death by his mother, grandparents Clara and Donald Butts. Adam graduated from Lexington High School in 2004 and The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in History in 2009. He was currently employed by TAS-CO Thompson and Sons in Crestline Ohio.

