Julia Long, a youth leader with the Richland County Youth Substance Use Coalition, places informational stickers on canned beverages as part of the group's Project Sticker Shock campaign.

MANSFIELD — Julia Long peeled the back off an orange sticker, smoothed it over a can of spiked lemonade and stuck it back in the refrigerator.

Then she took the can next to it and did the same thing, over and over, until a whole row of cans had been labeled with the warning. 

Clear Fork students Charlie Kenison and McKenna Caseman put warning stickers on cases of alcoholic beverages at a 7-Eleven store.
RCYSUC Chair Crystal Davis Weese accompanies students on a Project Sticker Shock blitz at the 7-Eleven convenience stores at 2264 S Main Street and 2424 Possum Run Rd.

