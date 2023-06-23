Shelby Justice Center
Buy Now

The Shelby Justice Center is located at 31 Mack Avenue. 

 Richland Source File Photo

SHELBY — An ordinance that would have enacted a disciplinary salary reduction for Shelby Municipal Court's clerk of courts was vetoed by Mayor Steve Schag earlier this month. 

On Tuesday evening, Shelby City Council voted on whether to pass the ordinance despite the objections of the mayor, essentially overriding his video — but the vote to override the veto failed. 

Download PDF Schag Veto

Tags