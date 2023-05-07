RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
State Route 13 culvert replacement – NEW IMPACTS – State Route 13, just north of Free Road, will close Monday, May 15 for a culvert replacement project.
The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 13 to SR 603, north on SR 603 to SR 61, north on SR 61 to U.S. 224, east on U.S. 224 to SR 13, and reverse for southbound motorists.
Estimated completion: Friday, May 19, 2023
In addition, Richland County Engineer Adam Gove announced that London West Road, between St. Rt. 61 and Broadway Rd. in Plymouth Township, is closed and will remain closed until further notice. The closure is due to the condition of a bridge.
In Mansfield, due to water service repairs it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed:
• Arthur Avenue from West First Street to Spruce Street.
The road has been closed and is expected to reopen Wednesday, May 10.
Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.
Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806.