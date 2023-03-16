Gary Bishop

Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop on Thursday rescinded his announced resignation from office, which was due to take effect April 10. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop on Thursday rescinded the retirement he announced seven weeks ago.

In a letter to Richland County commissioners, local Republican Party leaders and the county Board of Elections, Bishop said a "change in circumstances" led him to change his mind.

