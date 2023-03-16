"Due to a change in circumstances, I will no longer be pursuing a retirement date of April 10, 2023 or any other specified date for that matter," Bishop wrote Thursday.
"Instead, I intend to serve my full term as Richland County Prosecutor through December 31, 2024, or as otherwise determined," wrote Bishop, who was elected prosecutor in 2016 and ran unopposed for re-election in 2020.
"I hereby rescind and withdraw my previously circulated letter and apologize for any confusion or inconvenience it may have caused," he wrote.
"I feel I still have much to contribute toward Richland County and look forward to serving our citizens through the end of my elected term," Bishop wrote.
Had he resigned, the Richland County Republican Party central committee would have had 45 days to fill the position after the resignation takes effect, according to Matt Finfgeld, the local board of elections director.
"The prosecutor (office) will be on the ballot in 2024, for a new term starting January 2025," Finfgeld said.
Bishop's legal career spans 35 years, earning his law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law in 1986.
He began working as an assistant Wood County prosecutor from 1987 to 2005, the last 12 years as the office's chief assistant.
Bishop joined the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office in 2005. He successfully prosecuted more than 70 felony jury trials and was promoted to chief criminal trial attorney by Mayer.
In 2015, Bishop began working as a criminal trial attorney for Ashland County Prosecutor Attorney Christopher Tunnell and was soon promoted to First Assistant Prosecutor.
While working in Ashland County, Bishop campaigned for the Richland County prosecutor's office, defeating Bambi Couch-Page and taking office in January 2017.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"