Gary Bishop

Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop is resigning due to "personal health concerns," effective April 10. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop, whose legal career spans more than 35 years, is stepping down for "personal health concerns," effective April 10.

Bishop was elected prosecutor in 2016 and ran unopposed for re-election in 2020. He made his announcement with a one-sentence letter sent to county commissioners and leaders of the county's Republican Party.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"