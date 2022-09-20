Joe Petrycki

Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved the resignation of Richland County EMA Director Joe Petrycki, effective Sept. 25. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved the resignation of Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Petrycki, effective Sunday.

"My understanding is he's found other employment in the private sector for higher pay and something a little more to his liking," Commissioner Tony Vero said. "He will certainly be missed."

