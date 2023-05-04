Burns water

Laura Burns, who represents the 1st Ward on Mansfield City Council, chairs a public utilities committee meeting Wednesday evening.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD — The one constant over the last few years about water bills in Mansfield?

Complaints.

Remy water

Public Works Director David Remy discusses water bill issues on Wednesday evening during a Mansfield City Council meeting.
Stephanie Samuel

Stephanie Samuel, the City of Mansfield utility collections operations manager, answers questions Wednesday evening about water bills.
Meier water

2nd Ward Council member Cheryl Meier ask questions about city water bills on Wednesday evening.
Zader water

Stephanie Zader, an At-large member of Mansfield City Council, asks questions about water bills on Wednesday evening.

