COLUMBUS — In recognition and celebration of Military Appreciation Month beginning May 1, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the launch of a new resource page for servicemen and women and their families on governor.ohio.gov.
Ohio is home to more than 800,000 veterans and military retirees, active-duty personnel, reservists, and National Guard members. The military-friendly page is a one-stop shop to find everything from employment opportunities to county veterans service offices.
There are also resources for military members who are relocating to Ohio, including how to enroll your children in school, information about Purple Star Schools, or how to transfer the professional license of your spouse.
“Ohio’s commitment to our men and women in uniform, and their families, has a long history, and we are building on that foundation to make resources more visible and accessible,” DeWine said.
“Providing an all-encompassing resource for military members and their families will help them access all the opportunities Ohio has to offer including information on reciprocity licenses, growing our federal and defense installations, and much more.”
Since taking office, Governor DeWine created the first cabinet-level Senior Advisor for Aerospace and Defense to focus on Ohio’s military and aerospace installations and has signed numerous pieces of legislation supporting military members, including five interstate compact initiatives from the U.S. Department of Defense.
“Governor DeWine and this administration care deeply about our veterans and military families. Our department strives every day to meet his goal of making Ohio the most military-friendly state in the Union,” said Maj. Gen. (U.S. Army, retired) Deborah Ashenhurst, Director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services.
“We focus on connecting service members and their loved ones to the benefits they have earned and resources to help them live their best life here in Ohio.
"We align with businesses, schools, and community partners to expand awareness of the benefits of the contributions of our veterans. There’s no question veterans and their families make a profound impact on our state and deserve opportunities along with our gratitude.”
