RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have lane closures for a major rehabilitation project.
NEW IMPACTS
Nightly ramp closures will take place from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. for paving from 5th Avenue to Trimble Road.
Crews will also be completing finalization work on side roads. Traffic will be maintained.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
Mainline paving on U.S. 30 eastbound and westbound continues utilizing daily lane closures.
Estimated completion of entire project: May 2023
U.S. Route 30 minor rehabilitation - U.S. 30, from the 5th Ave interchange ramps to just past the Ashland County Line, will have lane closures for pavement repairs. One lane of traffic with a minimum lane width of 12’ will be maintained in each direction at all times.
NEW IMPACTS
The I-71 southbound ramp to US 30 west, Exit 176 towards Mansfield, will close Monday, May 22 for three days for pavement repairs. The detour will be to take Exit 176 Ramp A (U.S. 30 east Wooster), turn right onto Crider Road, turn right onto Koogle Road, and take the Koogle Road entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west. Estimated ramp reopening: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
The U.S. 30 westbound rest area will close Monday, May 22 for two days.
The U.S. 30 eastbound rest area will close Monday, May 22 for three days.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
The U.S. 30 west exit ramp to Koogle Road is closed for 6 days for pavement repairs. The detour route will be U.S. 30 west to the Reed Road exit, turn left onto Reed Road, transition to U.S. 30 east, and then take the U.S. 30 east exit ramp to Koogle Road. Estimated ramp reopening: Sunday, May 21, 2023
The Koogle Road entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west is closed for 6 days for pavement repairs. The detour route will be to take the U.S. 30 east entrance ramp from Koogle Road and then use the SR 603 RCUT to a u-turn to U.S. 30 west. Estimated ramp reopening: Sunday, May 21, 2023
Estimated completion: October 2023
U.S. Route 30 resurfacing – NEW IMPACTS – U.S. 30, from the Crawford County line to just west of Old Lincoln Way/W 4th Street, will have single lane closure for a resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained at all times using barrels. Estimated completion: September 2023
State Route 98 culvert replacement – NEW IMPACTS – State Route 98, between Opdyke Road and Henry Road, will close Monday, May 29 for a culvert replacement. The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 98 to SR 598, north on SR 598 to SR 61, south on SR 61 to SR 98, and reverse for southbound motorists. Estimated completion: Friday, June 9, 2023
