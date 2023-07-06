Troy Weaver

New Village of Lexington police Chief Troy Weaver smiles as he speaks Thursday afternoon after being sworn in. 

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

LEXINGTON -- It didn't take Troy Weaver long to realize his boyhood dream of police work was the right career path.

"I kind of always thought I wanted to do it. Right out of high school, I got into some construction work and landscaping. I just knew after about a year it wasn't for me," Weaver said Thursday afternoon.

New Lexington chief

Lexington Mayor Brian White administers the oath of office to new village police Chief Troy Weaver on Thursday afternoon.

