Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Executive Director Joe Trolian met with county commissioners on Thursday. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD — Joe Trolian wants people in need to see faces of hope in their own Richland County community.

That's the theme for Mental Health Month activity in May, which the executive director of Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services explained to county commissioners on Thursday.

Jay Fox interviews Mike Sizemore who tells his story about addressing obsessive compulsive disorder, anxiety and depression.
Download PDF 2023 Mental Health Month events calendar

