Mansfield Assistant Law Director Christopher Brown speaks during a City Council meeting. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- City of Mansfield water consumers can be confident their drinking water is safe, according to Assistant Law Director Chris Brown.

Brown offered the reassurance on Saturday morning, one day after he sent out an email announcing the city plans to use outside counsel to sue companies responsible for alleged contamination in the ground at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.

