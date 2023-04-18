MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday evening agreed with city engineer Bob Bianchi.
It is more cost effective two buy two parcels of land than to build and maintain a new bridge that connects the two properties to the city.
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday evening agreed with city engineer Bob Bianchi.
It is more cost effective two buy two parcels of land than to build and maintain a new bridge that connects the two properties to the city.
The unanimous vote followed a presentation by Bianchi, including his estimates that it would cost $550,000 to build a new bridge as opposed to $423,350 to buy the two parcels and demolish the two homes on them.
A steel-frame bridge with wooden planking was built in the city right of way, most likely in the 1950s of 1960s, crossing Touby Run south of Alpine Drive. It was not built by the city, nor has the city maintained it, according to Bianchi.
"After consultation with the law (director's) office about our involvement, our requirement regarding this bridge, it has been determined that we are required to replace the bridge even though we didn't build it (and) we hadn't maintained it. But because it's in the public right of way and it serves two residents, we are required.," Bianchi told council.
Through a photo/illustration map, he showed council another property on the west side of Brookwood Way.
"That is on private property, of course, and they have a bridge that serves their property as well. That bridge is on private property.
"It's not in the public right-of-way and we do not have a responsibility for that bridge. That is a private property owner's responsibility," the engineer said.
In addition to the cost of building and maintaining a bridge that meets today's standards, Bianchi said the city would also have to construct a temporary pedestrian bridge to give the homeowners access while a new bridge was built.
He estimated that cost would be around $40,000 for the 60 to 90 days it would take to build a new bridge.
Bianchi said the city hired an independent appraiser to determine a value of the two parcels.
"We came through a series of some negotiations administratively and we came to a settled purchase agreement with both properties," he said, adding that the combined price was $343,750.
"The only price that I don't have solidified in that amount is the exact cost of the demo of the bridge and the homes. I did an approximation of $25,000 per home and $15,000 for the bridge," Bianchi said.
He told council the parcels would not need to be maintained once the homes are demolished and the right-of-way is vacated.
"We just let it become woods. You don't need to mow back there. Just let it grow up," he said.
In the future, if a developer is interested in building something on the parcels, they would be responsible for building their own bridge.
"The bridge would need to be built to standards, but it would be on private property. We would not be required to maintain it, just like the bridge that serves a house on the west side," he said.
Also on Tuesday, City Council:
-- agreed to spend up to $100,000 with Harmany & Associates to manage the implementation of a plan to spend $1 million in federal money to assist homeless and low-income residents.
Adrian Ackerman, the city's director of permitting and development, told council the federal grant includes enough funds to allow for the outside management of the project, which includes $650,000 to build 12 units of permanent, affordable housing.
"As you all know, my plate has gotten fuller, so I certainly don't want to delay this funding anymore than it has to be. This organization's worked with us a couple of times on different projects. They helped with our consolidated plan in the past and also helped with the action plan for this pot of funding," Ackerman told council.
"So they're equipped to assist us in getting all the application processes and follow us through to development where needed," she said.
Funds will come from a one-time award of $1,061,958 that was allocated to the city in September 2021 as part of the American Rescue Plan Act through the Housing and Urban Development's Home Investment Partnerships Program.
-- approved spending $51,237.50 from the fire department capital equipment fund for a 2023 Ford Expedition-SSV for the fire department. The purchase under state contract pricing would be made from Montrose Ford in Fairlawn, Ohio. The vehicle is in stock at the dealership.
Fire Chief Steve Strickling said the vehicle will replace one of the vehicles currently being used by an assistant chief. The older vehicle will be used by fire prevention staff members, he said.
It will also help in the transportation of fire department members to out-of-town training, such as the paramedic school at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.
-- approved the renewal of a four-year contract with Medicount Management, Inc. to be the third-party billing agent for the city for EMS services performed by the Mansfield Fire Department.
Strickling said the new contract includes a quarter-percent increase for the vendor, which works to obtain fees for EMS transport. Strickling said the transport effort brought in about $2.1 million in 2022.
"There's not a lot of companies to choose from, (but) we've been very, very happy with this company for the last six years," the chief said.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.