The photo/map illustration above shows the public right-of-way along South Brookwood Way in Mansfield. In red is the bridge over Touby's Run that connects to two parcels on the south side that the City of Mansfield is purchasing. (City of Mansfield photo/map illustration)

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday evening agreed with city engineer Bob Bianchi.

It is more cost effective two buy two parcels of land than to build and maintain a new bridge that connects the two properties to the city.

City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi meets with City Council on Tuesday evening regarding the purchase of two parcels at the dead-end of South Brookwood Way. 
This wooden bridge over Touby Run near the end of South Brookwood Way has reached "end-of-life" status, according to City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi.
Adrian Ackerman, the city's director of permitting and development, meets with City Council on Tuesday evening. 

